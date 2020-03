March 23 (Reuters) - Bingo Industries Ltd:

* WITHDRAWS ITS FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* BINGO’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR Q3 FY20 IS IN LINE WITH FY20 UNDERLYING EBITDA GUIDANCE

* DUE TO DETERIORATING ECONOMIC CONDITIONS & RESULTANT MARKET UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY COVID-19, WITHDRAWS FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* DISRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY CHAIN ARISING FROM COVID-19,ECONOMIC DISLOCATION EXPECTS TO RESULT SOME DELAYS TO COMMENCEMENT OF NEW PROJECTS