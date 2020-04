BRIEF-Binhai Investment Says Unit Received A Notice Of Conclusion Of Arbitration Award

April 29 (Reuters) - Binhai Investment Co Ltd:

* BINHAI INVESTMENT CO- UNIT RECEIVED A NOTICE OF CONCLUSION OF ARBITRATION AWARD ISSUED BY INTERMEDIATE PEOPLE’S COURT OF TIANJIN

* BINHAI INVESTMENT CO LTD- TIANJIN STEEL PIPE IS NO LONGER IN ARREARS FOR ANY PAYMENT FOR NATURAL GAS TO TIANJIN CLEAN ENERGY UNDER ARBITRATION AWARD

* BINHAI INVESTMENT CO LTD- DURING PROCESS OF EXECUTION OF AWARD, TIANJIN CLEAN ENERGY RECEIVED RMB106.6 MILLION FROM TIANJIN STEEL PIPE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: