May 19 (Reuters) - Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 177.7 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 178.4 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 39.5 MILLION RGT

* BINTULU PORT HOLDINGS SEES REDUCTION IN PALM OIL VOLUME IN 2020 DUE TO LOCKDOWN IN INDIA & LOW PALM OIL YIELD

* BINTULU PORT EXPECTS CONTAINER VOLUME FOR YEAR TO BE SUBJECT TO LOGISTIC SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text bit.ly/2zc0Ntd Further company coverage: