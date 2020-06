June 8 (Reuters) - BIO GATE AG:

* FY LOSS AT ABOUT EUR 1.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 2019 AT AROUND EUR 3.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 3.7 MILLION)

* SEES FY 2020 RISING SALES AND AN IMPROVED CONSOLIDATED RESULT