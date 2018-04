April 20 (Reuters) - BIO GATE AG:

* FY SALES INCREASE SLIGHTLY TO EUR 3.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 3.7 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME FELL TO EUR -0.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.0 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA REMAINS POSITIVE AT EUR 0.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.3 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: EARNINGS ON EBITDA BASIS SHOULD INCREASE NOTICEABLY AND GROUP EARNINGS SHOULD BE POSITIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)