Sept 29 (Reuters) - BIO GATE AG

* H1 SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 1,848 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2,050 THOUSAND)​

* H1 CONSOLIDATED RESULT REMAINED BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE (PREVIOUS YEAR: 70 THOUSAND EUROS), AT EUR -193 THOUSAND

* CONFIRMS THE SALES AND EARNINGS TARGET FOR 2017