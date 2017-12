Dec 15 (Reuters) - CLEAN&CARBON ENERGY SA:

* BIO-KASZ SP. Z O.O. BUYS 8.17 PERCENT OF CO

* BIO-KASZ SP. Z O.O. RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 28.72 PERCENT FROM 20.55 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)