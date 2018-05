May 15 (Reuters) - BIO-Key International Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $841,000 VERSUS $1.418 MILLION

* WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* BIO-KEY IS REITERATING ITS FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $8 MILLION - $12 MILLION

* WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE, BIO-KEY WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: