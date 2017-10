Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bio-key International Inc

* Biometric ID provider BIO-key’s Q2‘17 revenue rose 113 percent to $0.9m driven by strength in hardware and software sales

* Q2 revenue $900,000

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $6.0 million to $12 million