March 29 (Reuters) - Bio-Key International Inc:

* BIOMETRIC AUTHENTICATION AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER BIO-KEY REPORTS 2017 REVENUE OF $6.3M; MORE THAN DOUBLES 2016 PERFORMANCE

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $8.0 MILLION TO $12 MILLION

* Q4’17 TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY $1.4 MILLION TO $3.1 MILLION

* EXPECTS THAT BIO-KEY CAN GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018