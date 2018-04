BRIEF-Bio Osmo Bhd Announces Acquisitons

April 12 (Reuters) - Bio Osmo Bhd:

* ENTERED SHARE SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY IMPIANA HOTELS & RESORTS MANAGEMENT FOR 70.8 MILLION RGT

* TO ACQUIRE 100.0% STAKE IN IMPIANA PANGKOR SDN FOR 79 MILLION RGT FROM DS FAROUK AND DATIN AFRIZAH

* TO ACQUIRE ASTAKA MEKAR SDN BHD FOR 15.8 MILLION RGT FROM IMPIANA SDN BHD

* DEAL FOR IMPIANA PANGKOR TO BE SATISFIED VIA ISSUE OF 948 MILLION NEW CO SHARES AT 0.05 RGT PER SHARE & 632 MILLION NEW ICPS AT 0.05 RGT PER ICPS

* TO SATISFY IMPIANA MANAGEMENT CONSIDERATION BY ISSUING 850.1 MILLION NEW SHARES AT 0.05 RGT PER SHARE & 566.7 MILLION NEW ICPS AT 0.05 RGT PER ICPS

* ASTAKA MEKAR ACQUISITION TO BE SATISFIED VIA ISSUE OF 190 MILLION NEW CO SHARES AT 0.05 RGT PER SHARE & 126.6 MILLION NEW ICPS AT 0.05 RGT PER SHARE

* CO TO ACQURIE STAKES IN IMPIANA HOTELS & RESORTS MANAGEMENT, IMPIANA PANGKOR, ASTAKA MEKAR, INTRA MAGNUM, CHERATING SDN