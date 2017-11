Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bio Path Holdings Inc

* Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. Announces $4 million registered direct offering

* Bio Path Holdings Inc - ‍offering of 13.3 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 6.7 million shares of common stock​

* Bio Path Holdings Inc- ‍offering price per share of common stock and one-half warrant is $0.30​