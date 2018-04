BRIEF-Bio-Path Holdings Announces Interim Data From Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Prexigebersen

April 3 (Reuters) - Bio Path Holdings Inc:

* PATH HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF PREXIGEBERSEN IN COMBINATION WITH LOW DOSE CYTARABINE (LDAC) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML)

* BIO PATH HOLDINGS INC - PREXIGEBERSEN PLUS LDAC WAS WELL-TOLERATED

* LEUKEMIC ACTIVITY IN NEARLY 50% OF EVALUABLE AML PATIENTS TREATED TO DATE​

* ‍ AMENDING PROTOCOL TO CHANGE DOSING SCHEDULE TO THAT USED IN PHASE 1B STUDY IN RELAPSED AND REFRACTORY AML PATIENTS​