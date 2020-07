July 6 (Reuters) - Bio Path Holdings Inc:

* BIO PATH - ON JULY 2,DELIVERED WRITTEN NOTICE TO CANTOR FITZGERALD THAT IT HAD ELECTED TO TERMINATE SALES AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE AS OF JULY 12, 2020

* BIO PATH HOLDINGS - WILL NOT INCUR ANY MATERIAL EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF SALES AGREEMENT Source text: [bit.ly/2O07naj] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)