BRIEF-Bio Rad Laboratories Says KPMG Notified Senior Management It Required More Time To Complete Audit Of 2017 Financial Statements

March 16 (Reuters) - Bio Rad Laboratories Inc:

* BIO RAD LABORATORIES - KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - SEC FILING

* BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16

* BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION

* BIO RAD LABORATORIES - CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017