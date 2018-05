BRIEF-Bio-Rad Q1 Earnings Per Share $21.77

May 8 (Reuters) - Bio Rad Laboratories Inc:

* BIO-RAD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.17

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $21.77

* Q1 SALES $551.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $527.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BIO RAD LABORATORIES - FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT

* BIO RAD - FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PERCENT