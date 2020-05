May 6 (Reuters) - Bio Rad Laboratories Inc:

* BIO-RAD REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.91

* Q1 SALES ROSE 3.2 PERCENT TO $571.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.57 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q2 SALES DOWN 10 TO 15 PERCENT

* WITHDRAWING OUR PREVIOUSLY ISSUED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: