BRIEF-Bio-Rad Reports Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $2.32

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bio Rad Laboratories Inc:

* BIO-RAD REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $18.31

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.32

* Q4 SALES $624.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $641.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.45 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY NET SALES WERE $624.4 MILLION , AN INCREASE OF 1.2 PERCENT COMPARED TO $616.8 MILLION REPORTED FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018

* BIO RAD LABORATORIES - CYBERATTACK ON CO’S NETWORK ON DEC 5, 2019 DID HAVE AN IMPACT ON SALES & OPERATIONS DURING DEC 2019

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2020, CO ANTICIPATES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 4.5 TO 5.25 PERCENT

* SEES 2020 CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 4.5 TO 5.25 PERCENT