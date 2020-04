April 7 (Reuters) - Bio Rad Laboratories Inc:

* BIO-RAD ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A SEROLOGY ASSAY TO DETECT CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) ANTIBODIES

* BIO RAD LABORATORIES INC - PLANS TO OFFER IMMUNOASSAY KIT GLOBALLY

* BIO RAD LABORATORIES INC - IN UNITED STATES, CO INTENDS TO USE FDA’S EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION PROCESS TO EXPEDITE U.S. AVAILABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: