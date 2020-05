May 19 (Reuters) - Renalytix AI PLC:

* BIO-TECHNE AND KANTARO BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP AND SCALE PRODUCTION OF COVID-19 SEROLOGY TEST

* BIO-TECHNE - KANTARO PARTNERED WITH BIO-TECHNE TO DEVELOP TEST KIT BASED ON MOUNT SINAI COVID-19 SEROLOGY TEST

* BIO-TECHNE - INITIAL KIT PRODUCTION CAPACITY EXPECTED TO ENABLE LABORATORIES TO CONDUCT IN EXCESS OF 10 MILLION TESTS MONTHLY IN JULY