BRIEF-Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

April 30 (Reuters) - Bio-Techne Corp:

* BIO-TECHNE RELEASES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2020 RESULTS

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.15 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q3 ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6% (5% REPORTED) TO $194.7 MILLION

* COVID-19 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED SALES GROWTH DURING Q3

* CUSTOMER SITE SHUTDOWNS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED Q3 SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 3%

* CURRENTLY UNABLE TO FORECAST IMPACT GIVEN UNCERTAINTY OVER DURATION OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* BIO-TECHNE - ANTICIPATING POSITIVE LONG-TERM OUTLOOK FOR FUTURE SALES GROWTH

* BIO-TECHNE - DID NOT EXPERIENCE MATERIAL CHANGES TO MARCH 31 BALANCE SHEET FROM COVID-19 FOR ADDITIONAL RESERVES OR ASSET IMPAIRMENTS RESULTING FROM PANDEMIC

* BIO-TECHNE - ANTICIPATE SHORT- AND LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON ADJUSTED EPS TO BE SIMILAR TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SALES GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: