Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd:

* SAYS H1 NET LOSS NARROWS TO 243.8 MILLION YUAN ($35.41 million) FROM 715.1 MILLION YUAN YEAR EARLIER Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/34Ep88u Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8841 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)