BRIEF-Bio-Uv Group FY EBITDA Up At 1.3 Million Euros

April 6 (Reuters) -

* FY EBITDA EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 20.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS : GROUP IS NOT CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING ANY SLOWDOWN IN COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS AND IS NOT SEEING ANY OF ITS ORDERS CANCELED

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 0.05 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2020 TARGETS ON TRACK

* ON CORONAVIRUS : SUBSTANTIAL NEW ORDERS HAVE COME IN ON BOTH THE GROUND AND MARINE MARKETS

* ON CORONAVIRUS : GROUP NEGOTIATED SIX-MONTH SUSPENSION OF ITS LOAN PAYMENTS WITH ALL OF ITS BANKING PARTNERS

* GOVERNMENT-BACKED HEDGING LOAN IS BEING SET UP WITH BANKING POOL, WITH DEFERRED REPAYMENT

* THIS LOAN, WHICH IS 90% GUARANTEED BY BPIFRANCE, MAY BE AMORTIZED OVER A PERIOD OF UP TO FIVE YEARS, IF NECESSARY

AT DEC. 31 2019, GROUP POSTED EUR 16 MILLION IN EQUITY AND EUR 11.3 MILLION IN NET DEBT