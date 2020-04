April 3 (Reuters) - Bio-Works Technologies AB:

* Q1 SALES UP 230% TO SEK 2.0 MILLION

* WITH ONGOING SAVINGS PLAN CO ENSURES FINANCIAL STABILITY FOR AT LEAST 18 MONTHS

* ESTIMATES COVID-19 TO HAVE A LIMITED MEANING FOR CO’S SALES DURING THE YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)