May 4 (Reuters) - BioAmber Inc:

* BIOAMBER ANNOUNCES FILING FOR STAY OF PROCEEDINGS ON CREDITORS

* BIOAMBER INC - FILED A VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR RELIEF UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY CODE

* BIOAMBER SAYS 2 CANADIAN UNITS FILED NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MAKE A PROPOSAL UNDER BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT - SEC FILING