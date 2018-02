Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bioamber Inc:

* BIOAMBER INC. ANNOUNCES REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; TERMINATION OF UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT FOR PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING

* BIOAMBER INC - ‍ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS TO PURCHASE 46.67 MILLION SERIES A UNITS (OR EQUIVALENT SERIES B UNITS)​

* BIOAMBER INC - ‍PRICE TO PURCHASERS OF US$0.15 PER SERIES A UNIT AND US$0.149 PER SERIES B UNIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BIOA.N ]