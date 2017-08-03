BRIEF-Bioamber reports Q2 loss per share $0.20

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bioamber Inc:
* Bioamber announces record revenues for the second quarter 2017 and purchase of mitsui equity stake in sarnia joint venture
* Q2 loss per share $0.20
* Q2 revenue $4.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.4 million
* Bioamber - entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Mitsui & Co Ltd's entire minority equity position in sarnia manufacturing joint venture
* Bioamber Inc - following closing of transaction, Bioamber Inc will own 100pct of Bioamber Sarnia production facility
* Bioamber Inc - mitsui will still continue to distribute Bioamber's Bio-Succinic Acid in Asia and other markets