BRIEF-Bioamber Restructures Its Credit Facility With Its Senior Lenders

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bioamber Inc:

* BIOAMBER RESTRUCTURES ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH ITS SENIOR LENDERS

* BIOAMBER INC - CANADIAN UNIT BIOAMBER SARNIA ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND AMENDING AGREEMENT TO CURRENT LOAN AGREEMENT WITH ITS SENIOR LENDING SYNDICATE

* BIOAMBER - SENIOR LENDERS AGREED TO WAIVE ALL VIOLATIONS UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO PRESENT TO LENDERS A RECAPITALIZATION PLAN BY MARCH 15