March 10 (Reuters) - Bioanalytical Systems Inc:

* BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS SAYS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, PROVIDING NOTICE OF CHANGE TIME AND LOCATION OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - SEC FILING

* BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS - ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT 10:30 A.M., ET ON MARCH 19, AT COURTYARD MARRIOTT LAFAYETTE, 150 FAIRINGTON AVENUE, LAFAYETTE, INDIANA 47905 Source: (bit.ly/2xn3fvH) Further company coverage: