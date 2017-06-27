FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
#Market News
June 27, 2017 / 2:08 PM

BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Bioanalytical Systems Inc

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - credit agreement provides company with a term loan in amount of $4.5 million

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - credit agreement provides co with revolving line of credit of up to $2 million

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - term loan and facility mature June 23, 2022 and June 23, 2019, respectively Source text - (bit.ly/2rXPf46) Further company coverage:

