March 6 (Reuters) - Bioanalytical Systems Inc:

* BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS - JILL C. BLUMHOFF NOTIFIED OF INTENTION TO RESIGN AS CFO OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 6, 2020

* BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS INC - BLUMHOFF WILL REMAIN AN EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY THROUGH MARCH 31, 2020

* BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS INC - ELECTED BETH A. TAYLOR CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 9, 2020