July 10 (Reuters) - BioArctic AB:

* BIOARCTIC AB - Q2 NET REVENUES FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO MSEK 7.0 (171.3)

* BIOARCTIC AB - Q2 OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO -37.9 MSEK (126.8)

* BIOARCTIC AB - Q2 PROFIT FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO MSEK -38.2 (100.3) AND EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE SEK -0.43 (1.14) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)