June 29 (Reuters) - BioArctic AB:

* BIOARCTIC AND UNIVERSITY OF OSLO SIGN RESEARCH AGREEMENT TO INVESTIGATE APOLIPOPROTEIN E AS A DRUG TARGET FOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* WILL PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR A TWO-YEAR RESEARCH POSITION, WITH POTENTIAL EXTENSION, AND PROFESSOR LARS NILSSON AT DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACOLOGY WILL BE HEADING RESEARCH PROJECT AT UNIVERSITY OF OSLO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)