* BIOARCTIC RECEIVES US PATENT PROTECTION FOR A METHOD WITH A MEDICAL DEVICE FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COMPLETE SPINAL CORD INJURY

* NOTIFICATION STATES THAT US PATENT 9,895,234 WILL BE GRANTED AND ENTERS INTO FORCE ON FEBRUARY 20, 2018.

* ‍PATENT WILL PROVIDE IMPORTANT PROTECTION FOR METHODS OF TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COMPLETE SPINAL CORD INJURY​