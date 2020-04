BRIEF-Bioarctic Q1 EBIT Falls To SEK 3.8 Million

April 22 (Reuters) - BioArctic AB:

* BIOARCTIC AB - Q1 REVENUE SEK 36.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 63.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BIOARCTIC AB - Q1 EBIT SEK 3.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 17.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BIOARCTIC AB - OUR PRE-CLINICAL PORTFOLIO ALSO CONTINUED TO DEVELOP WELL DURING Q1, WITH ADDED PROJECT IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AND A PROJECT THAT IS BELIEVED COULD IMPACT SEVERAL DIFFERENT NEURODEGENERATIVE DISORDERS

* BIOARCTIC AB - WE ARE WORKING FURTHER ON OUR DIAGNOSTICS PROJECTS, PURPOSE OF WHICH IS TO IDENTIFY PEOPLE WITH NEURODEGENERATIVE DISORDERS AT AN EARLY STAGE

* BIOARCTIC AB - RESEARCH IS ONGOING INTO OUR UNIQUE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER TECHNOLOGY, WHICH IMPROVES PASSAGE OF ANTIBODY DRUGS INTO BRAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)