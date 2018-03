BRIEF-BioArctic Receives A Patent Protection In Japan

March 19 (Reuters) - Bioarctic Ab:

* BIOARCTIC RECEIVES PATENT PROTECTION IN JAPAN FOR A MEDICAL DEVICE FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COMPLETE SPINAL CORD INJURY

* JAPANESE PATENT (DERIVED FROM 2014-545410) WILL ENTER INTO FORCE NO LATER THAN APRIL 13, 2018

* ‍JAPANESE PATENT OFFICE (JPO) ISSUED A NOTIFICATION TO GRANT COMPANY’S PATENT APPLICATION IN JAPAN, 2014-545410, FOR A MEDICAL DEVICE​

* ‍JAPANESE PATENT WILL ENTER INTO FORCE NO LATER THAN APRIL 13, 2018​

* ‍NOTIFICATION STATES THAT JAPANESE PATENT (DERIVED FROM 2014-545410) WILL ENTER INTO FORCE NO LATER THAN APRIL 13, 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)