June 29 (Reuters) - biOasis Technologies Inc:

* BIOASIS AND CHIESI GROUP ANNOUNCE RARE DISEASES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

* BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, CO WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $3 MILLION

* BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES - UNDER AGREEMENT, WILL RECEIVE ADDITIONAL POTENTIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $138 MILLION & ROYALTIES ON LICENSED PRODUCTS SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)