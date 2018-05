May 15 (Reuters) - BioCanCell Ltd:

* BIOCANCELL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $0.67 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 PRIOR TO RECEIVING PIPE FUNDING

* ANTICIPATES CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL ENABLE IT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS INTO Q2 2019