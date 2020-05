BioCardia Inc:

* BIOCARDIA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRECLINICAL RESULTS SUPPORTING INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ANTI-INFLAMMATORY CELL THERAPY IN HEART FAILURE

* BIOCARDIA - PLANNING FURTHER EXPLORATION & DISCUSSION WITH FDA ON USE OF ITS ALLOGENIC CELLS FOR COVID-19 RELATED ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME

* BIOCARDIA - INTENDS TO SUBMIT AN IND FOR USE OF ITS NK1R+ MSC DELIVERED VIA IV INFUSION FOR ARDS CAUSED BY COVID-19