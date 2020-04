April 28 (Reuters) - BioCardia Inc:

* BIOCARDIA AWARDED NEW U.S. PATENT COVERING HELIX SYSTEM FOR LOCAL BIOTHERAPEUTIC DELIVERY OF AUTOLOGOUS AND ALLOGENIC CELLS TO THE HEART

* BIOCARDIA INC - U.S. PATENT OFFICE HAS EXTENDED LIFE OF THIS PATENT FOR 2.8 YEARS BEYOND USUAL 20-YEAR TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: