BRIEF-Biocardia Inc Files For Non Timely 10-K - SEC Filing

March 31 (Reuters) - BioCardia Inc:

* BIOCARDIA INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* BIOCARDIA INC - EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO REPORT THAT THERE IS SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT ABOUT ITS ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN

* BIOCARDIA- DUE TO MATERIAL WEAKNESS IN INTERNAL CONTROL, CO HAS CONCLUDED THAT DISCLOSURE CONTROLS, PROCEDURES WERE NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2019

* BIOCARDIA INC - IS IN THE PROCESS OF COMPLETING ITS EVALUATION OF INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

* BIOCARDIA INC - ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL FILE THE FORM 10-K NO LATER THAN THE FIFTEENTH CALENDAR DAY FOLLOWING THE PRESCRIBED DUE DATE

* BIOCARDIA INC - REQUIRES ADDITIONAL TIME TO ENSURE ACCURACY OF 2019 FINANCIAL INFORMATION DUE TO DELAYS RELATED TO COVID-19 GLOBAL OUTBREAK

* BIOCARDIA INC - AS A RESULT OF DELAYS, OUR AUDITORS HAVE NOT COMPLETED THE AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019