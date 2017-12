BRIEF-Biocartis And Amgen Sign Companion Diagnostic Agreement For Idylla(Tm) RAS Biomarker Tests

Dec 4 (Reuters) - BIOCARTIS GROUP NV:

* BIOCARTIS AND AMGEN SIGN COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC AGREEMENT FOR IDYLLA(TM) RAS BIOMARKER TESTS

* BIOCARTIS -WILL PURSUE A PREMARKET APPROVAL FOR IDYLLA KRAS MUTATION TEST AND IDYLLA NRAS-BRAF MUTATION TEST WITH FDA​

* ‍AMGEN WILL PROVIDE FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL SUPPORT TO BIOCARTIS FOR PMA PROCESS​

* ‍AIM OF AGREEMENT IS TO REGISTER IDYLLA RAS BIOMARKER TESTS WITH US FDA AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST FOR AMGEN'S DRUG VECTIBIX(PANITUMUMAB)