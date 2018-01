Jan 9 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group Nv:

* REG-BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: BIOCARTIS AND AMGEN SIGN NEW COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC AGREEMENT FOR NOVEL ONCOLOGY COMPOUND

* AGREEMENT AIMED AT DEVELOPMENT OF IDYLLA(TM) CDX BIOMARKER TESTS

* FINANCIAL DETAILS ON NEW CDX AGREEMENT WITH AMGEN ARE NOT DISCLOSED.