March 26 (Reuters) - BIOCARTIS GROUP NV:

* BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES CO-COMMERCIALIZATION OF THE SEPTICYTE® RAPID TEST ON IDYLLA™ (CE-IVD) AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT

* COVID-19: EXPECTS THAT CURRENT PROLONGED MEASURES TAKEN IN MANY COUNTRIES ACROSS GLOBE MAY POTENTIALLY IMPACT FY 2020 OUTLOOK OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)