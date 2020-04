April 30 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group NV:

* BIOCARTIS CREATES NEW SHARE OPTION PLAN

* ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS CREATED, WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF AUTHORIZED CAPITAL, 860,000 SHARE OPTIONS

* SHARE OPTIONS UNDER SHARE OPTION PLAN 2020B HAVE A TERM OF TEN YEARS

* SHARE OPTION AS SUCH WILL NOT BE LISTED ON ANY STOCK MARKET

* SHOULD SHARE OPTIONS BE EXERCISED, BIOCARTIS WILL APPLY FOR ADMISSION TO TRADING OF RESULTING NEW SHARES ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS