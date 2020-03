BRIEF-Biocartis Group FY Total Operating Income Up At 37.7 Million Euros

March 5 (Reuters) - BIOCARTIS GROUP NV:

* FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME EUR 37.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANNOUNCES 2019 RESULTS AND 2020 OUTLOOK

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT COVID-19 OUTBREAK: GUIDANCE FOR 2020 ASSUMES A MODERATE IMPACT OF ONGOING WORLDWIDE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* TARGETED CASH POSITION IN RANGE OF EUR 110M BY 2020 YEAR END

* SEES 2020 COMMERCIAL CARTRIDGE VOLUME: TARGETING A YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMMERCIAL VOLUME GROWTH IN RANGE OF 30%

* SEES 2020 INSTALLED BASE: TARGETING AN INSTALLED BASE GROWTH IN RANGE OF 300-350 NEW INSTRUMENT PLACEMENTS.

* FY NET LOSS EUR 64.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 48.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 179M AS PER 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY TOTAL PRODUCT SALES INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR WITH 29% TO EUR 24.2M IN 2019 (EUR 18.8M IN 2018) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)