BRIEF-Biocartis Group Says Idylla™ Allows Rapid and Accurate Mutation Testing Results

June 26 (Reuters) - BIOCARTIS GROUP NV:

* US MULTICENTER STUDY SHOWS IDYLLA™ ALLOWS RAPID AND ACCURATE MUTATION TESTING RESULTS ACROSS DIFFERENT LABORATORY SETTINGS

* STUDY SHOWS THAT, COMPARED TO CURRENT STANDARD-OF-CARE TESTING METHODS, BIOCARTIS’ IDYLLA™ CAN SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE TURNAROUND TIME OF RESULTS OF MUTATION TESTING

* RESEARCHERS FOUND THAT AVERAGE TURNAROUND TIME FOR TEST RESULTS COULD BE CUT BY MORE THAN 50% FROM 15 DAYS TO 5 DAYS, WITH SOME RESULTS AVAILABLE IN A SINGLE DAY, WITH IDYLLA