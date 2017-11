BRIEF-Biocartis Launches Equity Placement

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group Nv:

* REG-BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: BIOCARTIS LAUNCHES EQUITY PLACEMENT

* ‍EQUITY OFFERING TO RAISE AN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 60 MILLION BY MEANS OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING​

* ‍POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF OFFERING TO UP TO 8,933,950 NEW SHARES IN TOTAL​

* ‍BOOKBUILDING PROCEDURE WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY​

* ‍TRADING IN BIOCARTIS SHARES ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS WILL BE SUSPENDED DURING BOOKBUILDING PERIOD​

* ‍J.P. MORGAN, DEGROOF PETERCAM, KBC SECURITIES AND KEMPEN ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS IN OFFERING​

* ‍ENVISAGES USING NET PROCEEDS TO FUND EXPANSION OF IDYLLA TEST MENU AND APPLICATIONS​

* ‍TRADING IN STOCK IS EXPECTED TO RESUME FOLLOWING PUBLICATION OF RESULTS OF OFFERING​