BRIEF-Biocartis: New Immuno-Oncology Project With Bristol-Myers Squibb

March 5 (Reuters) - BIOCARTIS GROUP NV:

* BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES NEW IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PROJECT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AIMED AT REGISTRATION OF IDYLLA™ MSI TEST IN CHINA

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND BIOCARTIS HAVE NOW AGREED TO ADD A NEW PROJECT UNDER THEIR COLLABORATION

* NEW PROJECT PURSUES REGISTRATION OF IDYLLA™ MSI TEST AS A CDX TEST IN MCRC IN PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

* BIOCARTIS GROUP NV - BIOCARTIS’ JV WONDFO-CARTIS WILL COMMERCIALIZE IDYLLA MSI TEST IN CHINA UPON OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)