March 28 (Reuters) - Biocept Inc:

* BIOCEPT AND THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY AND COMMERCIAL COLLABORATION

* BIOCEPT INC - ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY​

* BIOCEPT - P‍LAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER'S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT'S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY​